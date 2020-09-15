Add pineapple with juice, maraschino cherries with juice, frozen strawberries, orange juice concentrate and lime juice to a high-powered blender. Blend on high for 1-2 minutes or until smooth.

Transfer to a freezer safe container with lid or gallon sized freezer bag. If using container with lid place a piece of plastic wrap gently on top of mixture, softly pressing to remove air. Place lid on and freeze. If using gallon bag, seal bag removing air and freeze.

Freeze for 6 to 8 hours or until frozen completely solid.

Remove your frozen bag or container of slush from the freezer about 60-90 minutes before you plan to drink it. Use your hands to break up the slush in the bag a bit before opening it or use a knife to chop up the slush in the container.

Transfer the slush to your punch bowl. Chop up any large chunks. Then add your cherry 7-up soda. Stir until slushy. Serve using a ladle into serving cups.