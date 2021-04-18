April 18, 2021 | 9:56pm
mitchellpictures/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Four simple ingredients are all you need to make this refreshing cocktail, which gets its sweetness from agave nectar and its depth from reposado tequila.
This recipe is by Gilberto Cortes, owner and chef of El Azteca in Clarksville, Maryland. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 Ounce reposado tequila, such as Espolon Reposado Tequila
- 1/2 Ounce triple sec or orange-flavored liqueur, such as Cointreau
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 Ounce agave nectar
Directions
Step 1: In a cocktail shaker, mix 1 3/4 ounce reposado tequila, 1/2 ounce orange-flavored liqueur, the juice of 1 lime and 1 ounce agave nectar. Shake.
Step 2: Serve on the rocks in a salted glass.