Start by cutting eleven 3-by-1-inch foil rectangles.

Take one toothpick and one foil rectangle and wrap it around the toothpick so only one half of the toothpick is wrapped in foil.





Reynolds Kitchens

Once wrapped, mold the top of the foil to a point shape to resemble a sword tip.

Using another piece of foil, cut one 1/4-inch rectangles and wrap around the ending point of the foil on each toothpick to resemble the guard of a sword.





Reynolds Kitchens

Repeat with ten total toothpicks and arrange the wrapped toothpicks in the top of a cupcake.