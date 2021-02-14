  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Flipin’ Lucky

February 14, 2021 | 9:05pm
Switch up your usual pint of stout
Alp Aksoy/Shutterstock

Try stout in a totally different form—it imparts a malty sweetness when mixed into a classic gin Flip. This cocktail is lovely with orange, but also pairs nicely with blackberries or raspberries.

This recipe is from Caledonia Spirits’ Barr Hill Gin and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
1
Servings
293
Calories Per Serving

Notes

A Flip is a cocktail that uses a whole egg.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Tom Cat Gin
  • 3 Ounces Irish stout
  • 1 whole egg
  • 1/2 Ounce raw honey syrup
  • 1 orange wheel

Directions

Step 1: Pour 3 ounces Irish stout into the bottom of a cocktail glass.

Step 2: In a shaker tin with ice, combine 1 1/2 ounces Tom Cat Gin, 1 whole egg, 1/2 ounce raw honey syrup and an orange wheel. Shake, then double strain into the glass.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving293
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol160mg53%
Protein7g14%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A83µg9%
Vitamin B120.4µg16.7%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.8%
Vitamin C70mg77%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.7%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.6%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium81mg8%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)65µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)65µg16%
Iron0.9mg5.2%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.8mg5.3%
Phosphorus116mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium323mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.9%
Sodium66mg3%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.3%
Water259gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%
Tags
beer
beer cocktails
best recipes
beverage
Cocktail
drink
gin
honey
St. Patrick's Day
stout
