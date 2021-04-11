Don't settle for the same old store-bought chips and salsa this Cinco de Mayo—try your hand at these easy and delicious fish tacos. Taco seasoning gives fresh fish zesty flavor and cuts down on the need for multiple spices. Bright tangerine and cabbage slaw lends a healthy crunch and cool, seasoned sour cream ties it all together.
This recipe is by Chef Aaron Sanchez and was originally published in the New York Daily News.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup sour cream
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
- 3 Tablespoons guacamole seasoning mix (such as Ortega)
- 4 Cups shredded red cabbage
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 2 tangerines (cubed, seeds removed)
- 2 Pounds white fish fillets or shrimp
- 1 package (1 ounce) fish taco seasoning mix (such as Ortega)
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 box taco shells (any variety)
- Chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 jar (16 ounces) taco sauce (such as Ortega Thick & Smooth)
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl, combine 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup mayonnaise, the juice and zest of 1 lime and 3 tablespoons guacamole seasoning mix.
Step 2: Add 4 cups shredded red cabbage, 1 thinly sliced onion and 2 tangerines (cubed, seeds removed); mix to combine. Set aside for 20 minutes.
Step 3: Cut 2 pounds white fish fillets into 1 1/2-inch chunks and toss with 1 package (1 ounce) fish taco seasoning mix.
Step 4: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Cook the fish until it is opaque and the edges are slightly browned, about 2 to 3 minutes, turning once.
Step 5: Fill taco shells with fish chunks and top with the slaw. Sprinkle on chopped cilantro and top with taco sauce.