Don't settle for the same old store-bought chips and salsa this Cinco de Mayo—try your hand at these easy and delicious fish tacos. Taco seasoning gives fresh fish zesty flavor and cuts down on the need for multiple spices. Bright tangerine and cabbage slaw lends a healthy crunch and cool, seasoned sour cream ties it all together.

This recipe is by Chef Aaron Sanchez and was originally published in the New York Daily News.