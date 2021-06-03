Step 1: Place 4 untreated cedar planks in a container large enough to weigh them down. Submerge planks in water for 1 hour to prevent them from catching fire.

Step 2: Heat an outdoor grill to medium heat, approximately 325 F. Place cedar planks on grill and heat until the planks are smoking and crackling, about 15 minutes.

Step 3: In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, 3/4 cup shaved fennel, 3/4 cup sliced shallot, 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss to combine.

Step 4: Season 4 (7-ounce) skinless salmon fillets with salt and pepper to taste. Divide fennel-shallot mixture evenly over salmon fillets.

Step 5: Brush the cedar planks with 1 tablespoon olive oil to prevent salmon from sticking. Place salmon fillets on roasting cedar planks.

Step 6: Close grill cover and cook to medium rare, with an internal temperature of 125 F, or desired doneness.