Visuals count, especially when appetites wilted by summer heat need a pick-me-up. The look of this eggplant and tomato casserole is just the thing, the glossy purple of the eggplant offset by the red stripes of the sliced tomatoes that have been wedged gently into the eggplant before baking.
This recipe is by Bill Daley and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 onions, peeled, thinly sliced
- 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme, minced
- 2-3 medium eggplants
- 4-5 tomatoes, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 6 Tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil a gratin dish or casserole; spread 2 sliced onions on the bottom. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon thyme over the onions.
Step 2: Slice 2-3 unpeeled eggplants at roughly 1/4-inch intervals, taking care not to cut all the way through; you want the eggplant slices to remain attached to each other.
Step 3: Insert a tomato slice into each cut of the eggplants. Slicing the 4-5 tomatoes on a slant will permit a better fit in layering them into the eggplant. Make sure the top of each tomato slice is level with the top of the eggplant for a nicer presentation.
Step 4:. Arrange the eggplants layered with tomatoes on top of the sliced onions.
Step 5: In a small bowl, make a vinaigrette: Mix 2 tablespoons vinegar and 1 tablespoon mustard together; while whisking, slowly add 6 tablepsoons olive oil to ensure the mix emulsifies and thickens. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the eggplant. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 6: Cook, uncovered, 1 hour. Cover; cook until the eggplant is cooked through and soft, 1 hour. Serve hot, cold or at room temperature