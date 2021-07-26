Step 1: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil a gratin dish or casserole; spread 2 sliced onions on the bottom. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon thyme over the onions.

Step 2: Slice 2-3 unpeeled eggplants at roughly 1/4-inch intervals, taking care not to cut all the way through; you want the eggplant slices to remain attached to each other.

Step 3: Insert a tomato slice into each cut of the eggplants. Slicing the 4-5 tomatoes on a slant will permit a better fit in layering them into the eggplant. Make sure the top of each tomato slice is level with the top of the eggplant for a nicer presentation.

Step 4:. Arrange the eggplants layered with tomatoes on top of the sliced onions.

Step 5: In a small bowl, make a vinaigrette: Mix 2 tablespoons vinegar and 1 tablespoon mustard together; while whisking, slowly add 6 tablepsoons olive oil to ensure the mix emulsifies and thickens. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the eggplant. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 6: Cook, uncovered, 1 hour. Cover; cook until the eggplant is cooked through and soft, 1 hour. Serve hot, cold or at room temperature