  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Eggnog Pie

August 31, 2020 | 11:12am
'Tis the season!
eggnog pie
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Festive and delicious! A perfect end to any holiday meal, this eggnog pie is a great dessert to share wtih family and friends into the New Year!

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best.

Ready in
1 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
167
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
12 Days of Eggnog Recipes
Refrigerated Pie Crust Recipes That Aren't Pie
Classic Pie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 lare Eggland's Best eggs
  • 1 package instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 1/2 Cup eggnog
  • 1 Tablespoon whole wheat flour
  • 1 9-inch prepared pie crust
  • Whipped cream for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Blend 1 whole Eggland's Best egg and 2 Eggland's Best egg yolks with mixer until fluffy.

Add eggnog, baking powder, pudding mix, nutmeg and flour. Mix well, it will be watery.

Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, until mostly firm.

Take out of oven and let cool for 1 hour.

Put in refrigerator to set until firm.

Top with whipped cream and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving167
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein4g7%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A40µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg10.2%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium67mg7%
Fiber0.4g1.7%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.7%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus146mg21%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium88mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.5%
Sodium245mg10%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Water40gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.2%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
christmas recipes
dessert ideas
pie recipes