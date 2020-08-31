Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Blend 1 whole Eggland's Best egg and 2 Eggland's Best egg yolks with mixer until fluffy.

Add eggnog, baking powder, pudding mix, nutmeg and flour. Mix well, it will be watery.

Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, until mostly firm.

Take out of oven and let cool for 1 hour.

Put in refrigerator to set until firm.

Top with whipped cream and enjoy!