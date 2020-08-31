August 31, 2020 | 11:12am
Courtesy of Eggland's Best
Festive and delicious! A perfect end to any holiday meal, this eggnog pie is a great dessert to share wtih family and friends into the New Year!
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best.
Ingredients
- 3 lare Eggland's Best eggs
- 1 package instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 1/2 Cup eggnog
- 1 Tablespoon whole wheat flour
- 1 9-inch prepared pie crust
- Whipped cream for serving
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Blend 1 whole Eggland's Best egg and 2 Eggland's Best egg yolks with mixer until fluffy.
Add eggnog, baking powder, pudding mix, nutmeg and flour. Mix well, it will be watery.
Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, until mostly firm.
Take out of oven and let cool for 1 hour.
Put in refrigerator to set until firm.
Top with whipped cream and enjoy!
Servings12
Calories Per Serving167
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol60mg20%
Protein4g7%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A40µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg10.2%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.5%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium67mg7%
Fiber0.4g1.7%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.7%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus146mg21%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium88mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.5%
Sodium245mg10%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Water40gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.2%