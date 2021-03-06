Enjoy a happy and healthy Passover with this eggless version of the traditional holiday staple. Here's how to make matzah balls that even your vegan family and friends can enjoy.
This recipe is by Maida Genser and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons ground flax seeds
- 2 Teaspoons (soy) lecithin
- 2 Teaspoons nutritional yeast
- 1/2 Cup water
- 2 Tablespoons organic canola oil
- 1/2 Cup matzah meal
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon sea salt (optional)
- Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
- 1 1/2 quarts water or vegetable broth
Directions
Step 1: Grind 2 tablespoons flax seeds in a coffee/spice grinder. In a bowl, whip the ground flax seeds, 2 teaspoons soy lecithin, 2 teaspoons nutritional yeast, and 6 tablespoons water until thick and frothy.
Step 2: Combine the flax mixture, the remaining water (about 2 tablespoons) and 2 tablespoons canola oil. Stir in 1/2 cup matzah meal, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon sea salt (optional) and a pinch of cayenne pepper (optional).
Step 3: Refrigerate matzah mixture for 20 to 30 minutes.
Step 4: Boil 1 1/2 quarts water or vegetable broth. Once it reaches a brisk boil, reduce the heat to low/medium-low.
Step 5: Wet your hands and form balls from the refrigerated matzah mixture. Drop the balls gently into the hot water/broth. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Enjoy in hot broth.