Step 1: Grind 2 tablespoons flax seeds in a coffee/spice grinder. In a bowl, whip the ground flax seeds, 2 teaspoons soy lecithin, 2 teaspoons nutritional yeast, and 6 tablespoons water until thick and frothy.

Step 2: Combine the flax mixture, the remaining water (about 2 tablespoons) and 2 tablespoons canola oil. Stir in 1/2 cup matzah meal, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon sea salt (optional) and a pinch of cayenne pepper (optional).

Step 3: Refrigerate matzah mixture for 20 to 30 minutes.

Step 4: Boil 1 1/2 quarts water or vegetable broth. Once it reaches a brisk boil, reduce the heat to low/medium-low.

Step 5: Wet your hands and form balls from the refrigerated matzah mixture. Drop the balls gently into the hot water/broth. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Enjoy in hot broth.