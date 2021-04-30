Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil and 1 pound ground turkey and cook, stirring frequently, to break up the ground turkey.

Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon oregano and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and cook, stirring frequently, until fully cooked, about 8 minutes. When turkey is cooked, set aside.

Step 4: Ladle 2 ounces tomato sauce into the bottom of an 8-inch cake pan. Spread 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas with 1 (7-ounce) container softened cream cheese. Put one tortilla on top of the tomato sauce, and ladle another 2 ounces of sauce on top. Sprinkle 1/3 of the cooked turkey meat over the tortilla and top with 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Repeat with remaining tortillas, ending with a sprinkle of the remaining shredded cheese and 2 tablespoons Parmesan on top of the last tortilla.

Step 5: Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and let cool slightly. Cut into 6 wedges.