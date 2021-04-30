Tortillas are a versatile ingredient for quick meals, and not just Mexican dishes. In this recipe, tortillas are spread with cream cheese and layered with sauce, ground turkey and Italian cheeses. Because the turkey is cooked ahead, the dish needs only a 15-minute turn in the oven to melt the cheeses and blend the flavors. Serve wedges of this lasagna with a mixed green salad or steamed vegetables.
This recipe is by Linda Giuca and Chris Prosperi, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 Teaspoon oil
- 1 Pound ground turkey
- 1 Tablespoon oregano
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 Cup tomato sauce
- 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
- 1 (7-ounce) container cream cheese, softened
- 2 Cups shredded Italian mixed cheese
- 2 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil and 1 pound ground turkey and cook, stirring frequently, to break up the ground turkey.
Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon oregano and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and cook, stirring frequently, until fully cooked, about 8 minutes. When turkey is cooked, set aside.
Step 4: Ladle 2 ounces tomato sauce into the bottom of an 8-inch cake pan. Spread 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas with 1 (7-ounce) container softened cream cheese. Put one tortilla on top of the tomato sauce, and ladle another 2 ounces of sauce on top. Sprinkle 1/3 of the cooked turkey meat over the tortilla and top with 1/2 cup shredded cheese. Repeat with remaining tortillas, ending with a sprinkle of the remaining shredded cheese and 2 tablespoons Parmesan on top of the last tortilla.
Step 5: Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and let cool slightly. Cut into 6 wedges.