4.5
2 ratings

Easy, Creamy Rice Pudding

October 9, 2021
It doesn't get any simpler
Easy, Creamy Rice Pudding recipe - The Daily Meal
Mariha-kitchen/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Now there's no need to wait for your favorite comfort-food dessert. Minute Rice makes this recipe a snap, and whipped topping adds an extra layer of creaminess. Don't forget a sprinkle of cinnamon on top!

This recipe is from the Better Homes & Gardens magazine November 1994 issue, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
399
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup cooked Minute Rice
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 Cup thawed frozen whipped topping
  • 2 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced, and 1 ripe banana, mashed (optional)
  • Cinnamon, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Step 1: To a medium saucepan, add 1 cup cooked Minute Rice. Add 1 1/2 cups milk and 1/2 cup sugar, stir together.

Step 2: Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat, and simmer until thick and creamy, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 3: Remove from heat. Pour into a medium bowl. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla and let cool.

Step 4: After rice pudding is cool, stir in 1/2 cup thawed frozen whipped topping and fruit (optional). Sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired.

