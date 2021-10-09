Now there's no need to wait for your favorite comfort-food dessert. Minute Rice makes this recipe a snap, and whipped topping adds an extra layer of creaminess. Don't forget a sprinkle of cinnamon on top!
This recipe is from the Better Homes & Gardens magazine November 1994 issue, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup cooked Minute Rice
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 Cup thawed frozen whipped topping
- 2 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced, and 1 ripe banana, mashed (optional)
- Cinnamon, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1: To a medium saucepan, add 1 cup cooked Minute Rice. Add 1 1/2 cups milk and 1/2 cup sugar, stir together.
Step 2: Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat, and simmer until thick and creamy, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 3: Remove from heat. Pour into a medium bowl. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla and let cool.
Step 4: After rice pudding is cool, stir in 1/2 cup thawed frozen whipped topping and fruit (optional). Sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired.