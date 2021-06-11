  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Easy and Delicious 7-Up Cake

June 11, 2021 | 12:43pm
The classic soda adds an extra-light texture to this retro dessert
Easy and Delicious 7-Up Cake recipe - The Daily Meal
martince2/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This cake is an oldie but a goodie! It's delicious with just a light dusting of powdered sugar, but if you really want to gild the lily, whip up a glaze with some powdered sugar and lemon or lime juice to drizzle over the top.

This recipe is by Patricia Brown of Pikesville, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h and 30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 15 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
652
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups butter, room temperature
  • 3 Cups sugar
  • 5 eggs
  • 3 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon extract
  • 3/4 Cups 7-Up soda
  • Powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease and flour a Bundt or tube pan.

Step 2: In a large bowl, cream together 1 1/2 cups room temperature butter and 3 cups sugar. Beat until light and fluffy; about 10 minutes.

Step 3: Add 5 eggs, one at a time, and beat well after each addition.

Step 4: Add 3 cups all-purpose flour. Beat in 2 tablespoons lemon extract and 3/4 cup 7-Up soda.

Step 5: Pour batter into well-greased and floured Bundt or tube pan. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Step 6: Cool slightly, and then place the cake on a cooling rack. When cool, dust with powdered sugar.

Tags
best recipes
bundt cake
cake
citrus
classic
dessert
Easy
eggs
lemon
lime
retro
soda
7UP
vintage recipes
lemon-lime soda
Bundt
tube pan
Easy and Delicious 7-Up Cake
lemon-lime