This cake is an oldie but a goodie! It's delicious with just a light dusting of powdered sugar, but if you really want to gild the lily, whip up a glaze with some powdered sugar and lemon or lime juice to drizzle over the top.
This recipe is by Patricia Brown of Pikesville, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups butter, room temperature
- 3 Cups sugar
- 5 eggs
- 3 Cups all-purpose flour
- 2 Tablespoons lemon extract
- 3/4 Cups 7-Up soda
- Powdered sugar, for dusting
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease and flour a Bundt or tube pan.
Step 2: In a large bowl, cream together 1 1/2 cups room temperature butter and 3 cups sugar. Beat until light and fluffy; about 10 minutes.
Step 3: Add 5 eggs, one at a time, and beat well after each addition.
Step 4: Add 3 cups all-purpose flour. Beat in 2 tablespoons lemon extract and 3/4 cup 7-Up soda.
Step 5: Pour batter into well-greased and floured Bundt or tube pan. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Step 6: Cool slightly, and then place the cake on a cooling rack. When cool, dust with powdered sugar.