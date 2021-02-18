Drommer (Dreamer) Cookies

1. Heat oven to 300 degrees. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, stirring often, until beginning to brown, about 15 minutes. Pour into a large bowl, making sure to add any browned bits from the bottom of the pan; cool completely, about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, stir flour and baking powder together; set aside.

2. Add sugar to browned butter. Beat with a mixer on medium speed until fluffy; beat in vanilla. Blend in flour mixture; beat until just combined. Form into 1-inch balls; transfer to a greased or parchment-lined baking sheet. Press an almond half on top of each cookie to flatten. Bake until cookies begin to brown, 50 minutes.