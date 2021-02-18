  1. Home
4
1 rating

Drommer (Dreamer) Cookies

February 18, 2021

A "great thing about these little cookies is that they're hard to ruin," wrote 11-year-old Mia Cudecki, adding that her Norwegian grandmother baked these delicate, brown-butter Scandinavian cookies for her annual Christmas bake sale. This recipe received an honorable mention in 2006.

  • Standing time: 45 minutes
  • Yield: 3 dozen cookies
25 m
(prepare time)
50 m per batch
(cook time)
849
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 sticks (1 cup) butter
  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 Cups sugar
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla
  • 36 blanched almond halves

Directions

1. Heat oven to 300 degrees. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, stirring often, until beginning to brown, about 15 minutes. Pour into a large bowl, making sure to add any browned bits from the bottom of the pan; cool completely, about 45 minutes. Meanwhile, stir flour and baking powder together; set aside.

2. Add sugar to browned butter. Beat with a mixer on medium speed until fluffy; beat in vanilla. Blend in flour mixture; beat until just combined. Form into 1-inch balls; transfer to a greased or parchment-lined baking sheet. Press an almond half on top of each cookie to flatten. Bake until cookies begin to brown, 50 minutes.

