  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Double Cherry Berry Pie

July 24, 2021
It's time to get in the kitchen, folks
Double Cherry Berry Pie recipe - The Daily Meal
Souders Studios/Photodisc/Getty Images

This berry-licious pie stands above all others—it won the Ultimate Fruit Pie Challenge at Pennsylvania's Allentown Fair. This recipe is a fantastic excuse to try baking something new, whether it's a sweet treat for your family this week or a special dessert for the upcoming holidays.

This recipe is by Daria Gehris of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, and was originally published in The Morning Call.

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
15 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
791
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Feel Better Foods: Recipes That Double as Natural Remedies
The Best Cherry Dessert Recipes
Cherry Bomb: Liquors and Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

For the crust:

  • 3 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup Crisco
  • 6 Tablespoons cold water
  • 1 Cup sugar

For the filling:

  • 3 cans sour cherries in water
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 6 Teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1/4 Teaspoon almond extract
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon orange peel
  • 1/2 Cup dried cherries
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries

Directions

For the crust:

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 3 cups flour and 1 teaspoon salt. Cut 1 cup Crisco into the mixture. Set aside 1 cup of this mixture for the pie's crumb topping.

Step 2: Add 6 tablespoons of water slowly, until the dough forms a ball. Roll out dough and fit to a 9-inch pie plate. Add 1 cup sugar to the crumbs for the topping.

For the filling:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F.

Step 2: Drain 3 cans sour cherries, saving 1 1/2 cups of the liquid.

Step 3: In a saucepan, mix the reserved cherry liquid with 1 1/4 cups sugar and 6 teaspoons cornstarch. Cook until thick.

Step 4: Add 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon orange peel. Add the drained sour cherries and 1/2 cup dried cherries, set aside to cool.

Step 5: Place 1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries into the pie shell, then add the cherry mixture. Top with the sugared crumbs.

Step 6: Bake for 15 minutes. Lower temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 35 minutes.

Tags
award-winning
baking
berries
berry
best recipes
blueberry
cherry
Crumble
crust
dessert
Fair Food
fruit
holidays
pie
summer
homemade crust
shortening
fruit pie
Double Cherry Berry Pie
homemade pie
berry pie