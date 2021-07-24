This berry-licious pie stands above all others—it won the Ultimate Fruit Pie Challenge at Pennsylvania's Allentown Fair. This recipe is a fantastic excuse to try baking something new, whether it's a sweet treat for your family this week or a special dessert for the upcoming holidays.
This recipe is by Daria Gehris of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, and was originally published in The Morning Call.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 3 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup Crisco
- 6 Tablespoons cold water
- 1 Cup sugar
For the filling:
- 3 cans sour cherries in water
- 1 1/4 cups sugar
- 6 Teaspoons cornstarch
- 1/4 Teaspoon almond extract
- 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon orange peel
- 1/2 Cup dried cherries
- 1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries
Directions
For the crust:
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together 3 cups flour and 1 teaspoon salt. Cut 1 cup Crisco into the mixture. Set aside 1 cup of this mixture for the pie's crumb topping.
Step 2: Add 6 tablespoons of water slowly, until the dough forms a ball. Roll out dough and fit to a 9-inch pie plate. Add 1 cup sugar to the crumbs for the topping.
For the filling:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Drain 3 cans sour cherries, saving 1 1/2 cups of the liquid.
Step 3: In a saucepan, mix the reserved cherry liquid with 1 1/4 cups sugar and 6 teaspoons cornstarch. Cook until thick.
Step 4: Add 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon orange peel. Add the drained sour cherries and 1/2 cup dried cherries, set aside to cool.
Step 5: Place 1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries into the pie shell, then add the cherry mixture. Top with the sugared crumbs.
Step 6: Bake for 15 minutes. Lower temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 35 minutes.