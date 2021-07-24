It's time to get in the kitchen, folks

This berry-licious pie stands above all others—it won the Ultimate Fruit Pie Challenge at Pennsylvania's Allentown Fair. This recipe is a fantastic excuse to try baking something new, whether it's a sweet treat for your family this week or a special dessert for the upcoming holidays.

This recipe is by Daria Gehris of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, and was originally published in The Morning Call.