June 6, 2019
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal
Liven up any barbecue sauce you have in the refrigerator with this simple recipe from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Bonus points if you make the base, their “Mutha Sauce,” from scratch, too!
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup vegetable oil
- 1 Cup onion, diced
- 1/4 Cup jalapeño, diced small with seeds removed
- 2 habaneros, minced with seeds removed
- 2 Tablespoons garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
- 2 Teaspoons dried thyme
- 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 Teaspoons allspice
- 2 Teaspoons nutmeg
- 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 Teaspoons black pepper
- 1/4 Cup soy sauce
- 1/4 Cup white vinegar
- 1 Cup water
- 1/4 Cup brown sugar
- 3 1/2 Cups "Dino Mutha" sauce or any barbecue sauce
Directions
Heat oil in a large pot and add in onions, jalapeños, habaneros, garlic and ginger. Cook until translucent.
Add thyme, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook to bloom spices, approximately 1-2 minutes.
Add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and water and bring to a boil.
Add the barbecue sauce, bring back to a boil and simmer for approximately 20 minutes.
Strain mixture to create a smooth texture.