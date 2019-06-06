  1. Home
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Dino Jerk Sauce

You’ll want to put this tangy sauce on everything you grill
Chicken Wings with Jerk Barbecue Sauce
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

Liven up any barbecue sauce you have in the refrigerator with this simple recipe from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Bonus points if you make the base, their “Mutha Sauce,” from scratch, too!

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1 Cup onion, diced
  • 1/4 Cup jalapeño, diced small with seeds removed
  • 2 habaneros, minced with seeds removed
  • 2 Tablespoons garlic, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
  • 2 Teaspoons dried thyme
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 Teaspoons allspice
  • 2 Teaspoons nutmeg
  • 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 Teaspoons black pepper
  • 1/4 Cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 Cup white vinegar
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1/4 Cup brown sugar
  • 3 1/2 Cups "Dino Mutha" sauce or any barbecue sauce

Directions

Heat oil in a large pot and add in onions, jalapeños, habaneros, garlic and ginger. Cook until translucent.

Add thyme, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook to bloom spices, approximately 1-2 minutes.

Add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and water and bring to a boil.

Add the barbecue sauce, bring back to a boil and simmer for approximately 20 minutes.

Strain mixture to create a smooth texture.

