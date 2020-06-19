Combine ground beef and corned beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into six 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Evenly top with cheese during last minute of grilling.

About 4 minutes before burgers are done, place bread on grid; grill until lightly toasted, turning once.

Spread mustard over each slice of rye bread and cut in half. Place burger on one side of bread; top with pickles. Close sandwiches.