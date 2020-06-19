This recipe perfectly marries the delectable corned beef sandwich found at iconic Jewish delis with your classic burger. Go heavy on the mustard and pickles for extra deli flavors.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Reduced-fat Swiss cheese may be substituted in this recipe.
Russian dressing may be substituted for mustard.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 8 Ounces deli corned beef, coarsely chopped
- 6 slices Swiss cheese
- 3 Tablespoons yellow mustard
- 2 Ounces dill pickle slices
- 6 slices rye bread, toasted
Directions
Combine ground beef and corned beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into six 1/2-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Evenly top with cheese during last minute of grilling.
About 4 minutes before burgers are done, place bread on grid; grill until lightly toasted, turning once.
Spread mustard over each slice of rye bread and cut in half. Place burger on one side of bread; top with pickles. Close sandwiches.