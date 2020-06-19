  1. Home
Deli Burgers

June 19, 2020 | 12:28pm
Bring flavors from a New York deli to your backyard barbecue
Photo courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner

This recipe perfectly marries the delectable corned beef sandwich found at iconic Jewish delis with your classic burger. Go heavy on the mustard and pickles for extra deli flavors.

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
596
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Reduced-fat Swiss cheese may be substituted in this recipe.

Russian dressing may be substituted for mustard.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 8 Ounces deli corned beef, coarsely chopped
  • 6 slices Swiss cheese
  • 3 Tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 2 Ounces dill pickle slices
  • 6 slices rye bread, toasted

Directions

Combine ground beef and corned beef, mixing lightly but thoroughly.  Lightly shape into six 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Evenly top with cheese during last minute of grilling.

About 4 minutes before burgers are done, place bread on grid; grill until lightly toasted, turning once.

Spread mustard over each slice of rye bread and cut in half.  Place burger on one side of bread; top with pickles.  Close sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving596
Total Fat44g67%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated19g94%
Cholesterol150mg50%
Protein41g81%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A98µg11%
Vitamin B125µg100%
Vitamin B60.6mg45.1%
Vitamin C16mg17%
Vitamin D0.3µg2.2%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.9%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium380mg38%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus512mg73%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium559mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg33.5%
Sodium1101mg46%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.4%
Trans1gN/A
Water151gN/A
Zinc8mg76%
