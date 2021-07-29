Dates With Bacon

These bacon wrapped dates have both sweet and salty flavors that delight the taste buds with every bite. Drizzle them with red pepper sauce before serving.
This recipe was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the dates:
- 8 slices applewood smoked bacon, cut in half
- 16 organic dates, pitted
For the red pepper sauce:
- 1 roasted red bell pepper (seeded and chopped)
- 4 cloves chopped garlic
- 2 shallots, chopped
- 4 Teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Cup white wine
- 2 Teaspoons sherry vinegar
- 1 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 1/4 Pound unsalted butter
- Pinch of cracked pepper, salt
- Chopped parsley for garnish
Directions
For the dates:
Step 1: Wrap half a piece of bacon around each date.
Step 2: Bake in 500-degree oven until bacon is done, about 10 minutes.
For the red pepper sauce:
Step 1: Saute 1 red pepper with 4 cloves chopped garlic and 2 shallots in olive oil.
Step 2: Add 1 cup wine and 2 teaspoons vinegar and reduce by half, 7-10 minutes.
Step 3: Slowly stir in the 1 1/2 cups cream and reduce 2 minutes more.
Step 4: Add 1/4 pound butter and stir to melt.
Step 5: Scrape into blender and whip until creamy; add salt and pepper.
Step 6: Strain and keep warm until ready to use.
Step 7: Serve. Spoon some sauce onto a serving plate and arrange dates on top. Garnish with parsley; serve warm.