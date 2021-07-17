Pinwheel cookies are a holiday standard, appearing on plates at cookie exchanges every year. This season, take the classic cookie up a notch by baking them with a decadent date and nut filling.
This recipe is from the "Better Homes and Gardens Homemade Cookies Cookbook" (Better Homes & Gardens Books, 1975) and was originally published in The Morning Call.
Ingredients
For the date filling:
- 1 (8-ounce) package pitted dates, finely snipped
- 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/3 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped nuts
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
For the dough:
- 1/2 Cup shortening
- 1 Cup packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
- 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
For the date filling:
Step 1: In small saucepan, combine 1 (8-ounce) package pitted dates (finely snipped), 1/3 cup sugar and 1/3 cup water. Bring to a boil; cook and stir over low heat until thickened, about 4 minutes.
Step 2: Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup finely chopped nuts and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Chill.
For the dough:
Step 1: In a large bowl, cream together 1/2 cup shortening and 1 cup packed brown sugar. Beat in 2 eggs and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla.
Step 2: In a separate large bowl, combine 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Stir into the creamed mixture.
Step 3: Chill dough for 30 minutes.
Step 4: On waxed paper, roll the dough into a 10-by-18-inch rectangle. Spread with the date filling. Roll the rectangle jelly-roll style, beginning at the long side. Pinch edges together to seal. Cut roll in half crosswise. Wrap each roll in waxed paper or clear plastic wrap. Chill thoroughly.
Step 5: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a cookie sheet.
Step 6: Once chilled, carefully cut the rolls into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Place slices on greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until lightly browned.