Cream the butter with the sugar. Add the egg and mix until you get the “scrambled eggs” effect.

Mix together the flour and salt. If you want your dough to be chocolatey, add cocoa powder to the mixture and subtract the amount you use from the weight of the flour.

Pour dry ingredients into a pile on your surface and make a “nest.” Pour butter mixture in the center of the nest.

Gradually combine the ingredients using your hands and a dough blender.

Knead everything together, but be careful not to overwork it.

Flatten into small disc, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1-2 hours.