This recipe comes from Michel et Augustin’s cookbook “Bake Like a French Pastry Chef,” in which the lighthearted French bakers demystify challenging pastry lessons for the home cook.
Ingredients
For the sweet dough:
- 8 Tablespoons European-style butter
- 1/3 Cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 2/3 Cup flour
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1/8 Cup cocoa powder (optional)
For the ganache:
- 7 Ounces dark chocolate, 70 percent cocoa or more
- 1 Cup heavy cream
To assemble and bake:
- Chilled sweet dough
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1-2 Cup ganache
- Flour, for rolling
Directions
For the sweet dough:
Cream the butter with the sugar. Add the egg and mix until you get the “scrambled eggs” effect.
Mix together the flour and salt. If you want your dough to be chocolatey, add cocoa powder to the mixture and subtract the amount you use from the weight of the flour.
Pour dry ingredients into a pile on your surface and make a “nest.” Pour butter mixture in the center of the nest.
Gradually combine the ingredients using your hands and a dough blender.
Knead everything together, but be careful not to overwork it.
Flatten into small disc, wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1-2 hours.
For the ganache:
Break chocolate into smaller pieces in a mixing bowl.
Heat the cream in a saucepan and let it simmer for a few seconds. Do not let it boil.
Slowly pour the cream over the chocolate, mixing it gently with a spatula or whisk, making the smallest circular motion. Mix until fully incorporated — it should be smooth and shiny.
To assemble and bake:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter your tart ring with a thin layer of butter.
Sprinkle your workspace with flour and rework your cold dough with your hands before rolling it out to make it more manageable.
Flatten the dough using a rolling pin. It should be consistent in texture and about 1/8 inch thick. Make sure the diameter is greater than that of your tart ring.
Roll the dough around your rolling pin and unroll it over the top of your ring. Allow it to sink into the ring. Using your index finger, press the dough down into the inside of the ring.
Cut the excess dough by rolling your pin over the ring. Keep the scraps and use them to patch up any trouble spots. Slide your finger around the ring to make the edge nice and neat.
Prick the dough in 10-12 places using a docker or a fork. Chill the pie shell for 30 minutes before baking.
Place in the oven for 10 minutes.
Tidy the edges by shaving with a vegetable peeler if desired.
Pour the warm ganache into the bottom of the tart. Spread evenly with a rubber spatula. Decorate with cocoa nibs.
Allow to chill in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes to set.