Step 1: Place oven rack in the middle, and remove other racks. Turn convection off, if needed. Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Add water to a medium saucepan; heat to a simmer. In a medium heatproof bowl, add 1 stick (1/2 cup) soft butter and 8 ounces dark chocolate. Place bowl over the simmering water; melt chocolate and butter slowly, stirring with a spatula; when melted, turn heat off.

Step 3: Coat 6 half-pint, wide-mouth, straight-sided canning jars or ramekins with butter. Pour in sugar to coat one, then pour the excess to the next, and repeat, coating all the jars. Place jars on a baking sheet.

Step 4: Crack 1 large egg on a flat counter, not a bowl edge. Over a small bowl, separate white from yolk, being careful not to break the yolk. Pour the white into a big clean bowl, and the yolk to another small bowl; repeat with all 6 eggs.

Step 5: Whisk whites until foamy, then add 1/4 cup sugar gradually, still whisking, until peaks hold and are shiny.

Step 6: Remove chocolate bowl from saucepan; mixture should be warm, not hot. Add yolks, mixing with the spatula. Use whisk to add whites by thirds; do not dip whisk into chocolate mixture. Fold with the spatula, being careful not to deflate the whites. Pour mixture into jars, dividing evenly. Run your thumb around top inside edge of jars to clean any drips.

Step 7: Quickly place jars on sheet in oven, then immediately reduce temperature to 375 F. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Prepare plates, spoons and ice cream, plus powdered sugar and nibs, if using.

Step 8: Transfer soufflés to a cooling rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and nibs. Carefully place soufflés on plates. Serve immediately with ice cream.