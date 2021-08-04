Step 1: Using the bowl of a food processor fitted with a blade attachment, pulse 4 cups all-purpose flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 cup unsalted butter (cut into small pieces and chilled). Pulse until butter is pea-sized. Transfer to a large bowl.

Step 2: Using a small bowl, combine 2 teaspoons sugar, 2 tablespoons active dry yeast and 1/2 cup warm water. Set aside for 10 minutes and allow yeast to bubble and activate.

Step 3: Using a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup warmed milk and 2 room-temperature eggs. Add milk and yeast mixtures to the flour mixture. Stir well until combined; dough will be soft. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.

Step 4: Using a medium bowl, combine 1 cup finely chopped walnuts, 1 cup light brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Set aside.

Step 5: Preheat oven to 400 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

Step 6: Using a clean, floured surface, divide the dough into 8 parts. Work with one piece of dough at a time, refrigerate the rest, and shape dough into a disc. Roll into an 8-inch circle. Dust with flour as needed. Cover circle with a thin layer of filling almost to the edge. Cut into 8 wedges.

Step 7: Beginning at the wide edge, roll toward the center, pinch seam shut and curve crescent slightly. Transfer to prepared pan with the seam end of the dough underneath. Set aside and allow to rise for 1 hour. Alternatively, you can cut dough into squares, bringing two opposite corners to the center and pinch together.

Step 8: Bake until golden brown, about 12 minutes. Remove from pan, cool on a wire rack. Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.