Let the So Delicious frozen treats soften to a consistency that is easy to spread; such as the consistency of soft butter.

Butter the sides and bottom of the spring-form pan. Layer the bottom and sides of the pan with lady fingers.

Smooth the Coconut Vanilla Bean on top of the lady fingers followed by a layer of crushed almonds, chocolate chips and drizzling of chocolate syrup.

Place another layer of lady fingers. Spread the Almond Milk Mocha Almond Fudge followed by more crushed almonds, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup and halved cherries.

Repeat this process until the top of the pan is reached, ending with the almonds topped with chocolate syrup, chocolate chips and decorated with the cherries.

Cover gently with plastic wrap and place in the freezer until firm.