4.5
2 ratings

Currant Buns

November 18, 2020 | 10:42am
Buttery and beautiful
currant buns
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune

Currants are substituted for raisins in this sweet yeast bun recipe.

This recipe by Leah Eskin was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
3 h
45 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
20
Servings
144
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup dried currants, soaked overnight in rum, orange juice or both to cover
  • 2 1/4 Teaspoons active dry yeast
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons warm water
  • 1 Cup warm whole milk
  • 1 egg
  • 8 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 3 1/2 Cups flour
  • Glaze, see recipe follows

Directions

Drain currants; pat dry with paper towels.

In a small bowl, whisk yeast and a pinch of sugar into the warm water.

Let rest until creamy, about 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, mix together currants, milk, egg, remaining sugar, 6 tablespoons butter, salt and spices.

Stir in yeast mixture.

Stir in enough of the flour to form a sticky dough.

Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead, dusting with flour as needed, to form a smooth, soft dough, about 4 minutes.

Brush a large bowl with some of the remaining butter. Settle in dough ball, turning to coat with butter.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let rest until doubled, about 1 1/2 hours.

Punch down dough to deflate.

Cut dough into 20 portions and shape each into a ball, pulling the tops smooth and tucking any raggedly bits under.

Set balls on 2 buttered baking sheets.

Cover buns with plastic wrap. Let rest until puffy, about 30 minutes.

Brush tops with butter.

Slide into a 400-degree oven; bake until golden, 13-15 minutes.

To make hte glaze, heat 2 tablespoons milk and 3 tablespoons sugar to a boil. Boil 1 minute. Stir in ½ teaspoon vanilla and a pinch of nutmeg.

Brush with glaze, twice. Enjoy warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings20
Calories Per Serving144
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol21mg7%
Protein3g6%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A48µg5%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium21mg2%
Fiber0.7g3%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3%
Phosphorus43mg6%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium55mg1%
Sodium104mg4%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water21gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.5%
Tags
baking
best recipes
cinnamon
dough
currants
currant buns