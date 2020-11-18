Drain currants; pat dry with paper towels.

In a small bowl, whisk yeast and a pinch of sugar into the warm water.

Let rest until creamy, about 5 minutes.

In a large bowl, mix together currants, milk, egg, remaining sugar, 6 tablespoons butter, salt and spices.

Stir in yeast mixture.

Stir in enough of the flour to form a sticky dough.

Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead, dusting with flour as needed, to form a smooth, soft dough, about 4 minutes.

Brush a large bowl with some of the remaining butter. Settle in dough ball, turning to coat with butter.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let rest until doubled, about 1 1/2 hours.

Punch down dough to deflate.

Cut dough into 20 portions and shape each into a ball, pulling the tops smooth and tucking any raggedly bits under.

Set balls on 2 buttered baking sheets.

Cover buns with plastic wrap. Let rest until puffy, about 30 minutes.

Brush tops with butter.

Slide into a 400-degree oven; bake until golden, 13-15 minutes.

To make hte glaze, heat 2 tablespoons milk and 3 tablespoons sugar to a boil. Boil 1 minute. Stir in ½ teaspoon vanilla and a pinch of nutmeg.

Brush with glaze, twice. Enjoy warm.