Currants are substituted for raisins in this sweet yeast bun recipe.
This recipe by Leah Eskin was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup dried currants, soaked overnight in rum, orange juice or both to cover
- 2 1/4 Teaspoons active dry yeast
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 3 Tablespoons warm water
- 1 Cup warm whole milk
- 1 egg
- 8 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 3 1/2 Cups flour
- Glaze, see recipe follows
Directions
Drain currants; pat dry with paper towels.
In a small bowl, whisk yeast and a pinch of sugar into the warm water.
Let rest until creamy, about 5 minutes.
In a large bowl, mix together currants, milk, egg, remaining sugar, 6 tablespoons butter, salt and spices.
Stir in yeast mixture.
Stir in enough of the flour to form a sticky dough.
Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead, dusting with flour as needed, to form a smooth, soft dough, about 4 minutes.
Brush a large bowl with some of the remaining butter. Settle in dough ball, turning to coat with butter.
Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let rest until doubled, about 1 1/2 hours.
Punch down dough to deflate.
Cut dough into 20 portions and shape each into a ball, pulling the tops smooth and tucking any raggedly bits under.
Set balls on 2 buttered baking sheets.
Cover buns with plastic wrap. Let rest until puffy, about 30 minutes.
Brush tops with butter.
Slide into a 400-degree oven; bake until golden, 13-15 minutes.
To make hte glaze, heat 2 tablespoons milk and 3 tablespoons sugar to a boil. Boil 1 minute. Stir in ½ teaspoon vanilla and a pinch of nutmeg.
Brush with glaze, twice. Enjoy warm.