Step 1: Mix 3/4 cup sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Heat to a boil, then simmer, covered, for 1 minute. Uncover and let cool. Stir in 3 tablespoons chia seeds and let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2: Finely grate the rind from 2 of the limes into a blender. Squeeze the juice from 5 limes or until you have about 3/4 cup. Add lime juice and cucumber to a blender; process until smooth. Add 1/4 cup mint and pulse to chop it coarsely. Transfer mixture to a pitcher. Add chia mixture. Stir in 1 cup water. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Step 3: Serve very cold garnished with blueberries.