This drink is one of the best ways to cool down on a hot day. Cucumber, lime, chia seeds and more all come together to make a refreshing drink that you can put in a large pitcher and serve for a large crowd.
Notes
For this cocktail recipe, chill for several hours.
If you’re a fan of bubble tea, try adding chia seeds to non-carbonated soft drinks such as lemonade or limeade. The seeds pleasantly thicken the beverage after a few minutes of standing, not unlike bubbles.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 2 Cups water, divided
- 3 Tablespoons chia seeds
- 5 large limes
- 1 large or 2 small (18 ounces total) seedless cucumber, peeled, roughly cut
- 1/4 Cup thinly sliced mint leaves
- Blueberries, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Mix 3/4 cup sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Heat to a boil, then simmer, covered, for 1 minute. Uncover and let cool. Stir in 3 tablespoons chia seeds and let stand for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Finely grate the rind from 2 of the limes into a blender. Squeeze the juice from 5 limes or until you have about 3/4 cup. Add lime juice and cucumber to a blender; process until smooth. Add 1/4 cup mint and pulse to chop it coarsely. Transfer mixture to a pitcher. Add chia mixture. Stir in 1 cup water. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
Step 3: Serve very cold garnished with blueberries.