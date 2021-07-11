These Brussels sprouts are halved and deep-fried for just a few minutes to get a perfect crunchy exterior, then seasoned with salt and paprika and topped with quick-pickled onions. Try using imported Spanish pimentón to enhance the flavor of the sprouts, but if you don't have any, smoked paprika will also work.
This recipe is by Eric Stagl, executive chef at Barcelona Wine Bar in West Hartford, Connecticut. This recipe was originally published in the Capital Gazette.
Ingredients
For the pickled onions:
- 1 red onion, julienned
- 2 Cups red wine vinegar
- 1/2 Cup sugar
- 1/2 Cup kosher salt
For the Brussels sprouts:
- 2 1/2 Pounds Brussels sprouts, halved (or quartered if they're large)
- 3 quarts soybean oil
- 2 Tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 Teaspoon pimentón or smoked paprika
Directions
For the pickled onions:
Step 1: Place 1 julienned red onion in a large, heat-proof bowl. Set aside.
Step 2: In a pan, combine 2 cups red wine vinegar, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup kosher salt. Bring to a boil.
Step 3: Carefully pour hot mixture over the julienned red onions and cover. Let onions sit in the mixture for at least 30 minutes to pickle. (This can also be done the day before.)
For the Brussels sprouts:
Step 1: In a pot that holds at least 6 quarts, heat 3 quarts soybean oil to 350 F. (Check using a high-temperature thermometer.)
Step 2: Slowly and carefully put 2 1/2 pounds halved Brussels sprouts into the hot oil. Cook until the sprouts are golden brown.
Step 3: Remove sprouts from oil with a spider strainer and lay on paper towels.
Step 4: In a small bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons kosher salt and 1 teaspoon pimentón or smoked paprika. Season the sprouts with this mixture, then top them with the pickled red onions.