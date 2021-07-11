These Brussels sprouts are halved and deep-fried for just a few minutes to get a perfect crunchy exterior, then seasoned with salt and paprika and topped with quick-pickled onions. Try using imported Spanish pimentón to enhance the flavor of the sprouts, but if you don't have any, smoked paprika will also work.

This recipe is by Eric Stagl, executive chef at Barcelona Wine Bar in West Hartford, Connecticut. This recipe was originally published in the Capital Gazette.