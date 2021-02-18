Crescent Cookies

1. Beat butter, shortening and granulated sugar in bowl of electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in nuts. Add flour and salt; beat on low until combined. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate two hours or overnight.

2. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Roll dough into 1/2-inch thick rope; cut into 2-inch lengths. Form dough into crescents; place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake until set but not browned, 14 to 16 minutes. Cool 5 minutes on sheet; remove to wire rack. Sift together confectioners' sugar and cinnamon. Dip cookies into mixture while still warm; cool completely. Sprinkle with additional confectioners' sugar before serving, if desired.