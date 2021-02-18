Crescent Cookies

These delicate cookies won Anne Marie Reband second place in the 1998 contest. Reband said the recipe is her grandmother's, and she unexpectedly found it in her file box a few years after she passed away.
- Chilling time: 2 hours or overnight
- Yield: 5 dozen cookies
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, softened
- 1/2 Cup solid shortening
- 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
- 2/3 Cups finely chopped walnuts
- 12/3 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup confectioners' sugar plus more for sprinkling
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
Directions
1. Beat butter, shortening and granulated sugar in bowl of electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in nuts. Add flour and salt; beat on low until combined. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate two hours or overnight.
2. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Roll dough into 1/2-inch thick rope; cut into 2-inch lengths. Form dough into crescents; place on ungreased baking sheet. Bake until set but not browned, 14 to 16 minutes. Cool 5 minutes on sheet; remove to wire rack. Sift together confectioners' sugar and cinnamon. Dip cookies into mixture while still warm; cool completely. Sprinkle with additional confectioners' sugar before serving, if desired.