  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Creme de Menthe Brownies

April 17, 2021
By
A great dessert to make ahead, freeze and always have on hand
Creme de Menthe Brownies recipe - The Daily Meal
rbellesen/iStock/Getty Images Plus

These minty, fudge-like brownies would be a terrific addition to any holiday cookie tray, but they're so delicious there is no need to wait until then to bake up a batch.

This recipe is by Sharon Roe of Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h
25 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
307
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Easy Baked Brownie Recipes That Are Perfect for Your Summer Party

Notes

To give the frosting layer a bright green color, use green Creme de Menthe.

Ingredients

For the brownie layer, bottom:

  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1/2 Cup butter, softened
  • 4 eggs, beaten
  • 1 Cup unsifted flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 (16-ounce) can Hershey's chocolate syrup
  • 1/2 Cup chopped nuts (optional)

For the frosting layer, middle:

  • 2 Cups powdered confectioners sugar
  • 1/2 Cup butter, softened
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons Creme de Menthe

For the glaze, top:

  • 1 Cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 6 Tablespoons butter

Directions

For the brownie layer, bottom:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch glass baking pan.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup softened butter, 4 beaten eggs, 1 cup unsifted flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 (16-ounce) can Hershey's chocolate syrup and 1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional). Mix well. 

Step 3: Pour into well-greased baking pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool completely before proceeding.

For the frosting layer, middle:

Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups powdered confectioners sugar, 1/2 cup softened butter and 3 to 4 tablespoons Creme de Menthe. Mix until smooth.

Step 2: Spread evenly over cooled brownies. Refrigerate or freeze to set frosting.

For the glaze, top:

Step 1: In a double boiler on the stove or in the microwave, melt together 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips and 6 tablespoons butter. Stir and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

Step 2: Spread or drizzle glaze over the frosting layer. Chill well before cutting into 1-inch squares. Brownies are best served chilled and can be frozen for up to 4 months.

Tags
best recipes
brownies
chocolate
dessert
holidays
kid friendly
liqueur
mint
powdered sugar
chocolate mint
Creme de Menthe Brownies
Creme de Menthe
mint chocolate