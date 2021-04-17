These minty, fudge-like brownies would be a terrific addition to any holiday cookie tray, but they're so delicious there is no need to wait until then to bake up a batch.
This recipe is by Sharon Roe of Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
To give the frosting layer a bright green color, use green Creme de Menthe.
Ingredients
For the brownie layer, bottom:
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1 Cup unsifted flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 (16-ounce) can Hershey's chocolate syrup
- 1/2 Cup chopped nuts (optional)
For the frosting layer, middle:
- 2 Cups powdered confectioners sugar
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 3 to 4 tablespoons Creme de Menthe
For the glaze, top:
- 1 Cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 6 Tablespoons butter
Directions
For the brownie layer, bottom:
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 9-by-13-inch glass baking pan.
Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup softened butter, 4 beaten eggs, 1 cup unsifted flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 (16-ounce) can Hershey's chocolate syrup and 1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional). Mix well.
Step 3: Pour into well-greased baking pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Cool completely before proceeding.
For the frosting layer, middle:
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups powdered confectioners sugar, 1/2 cup softened butter and 3 to 4 tablespoons Creme de Menthe. Mix until smooth.
Step 2: Spread evenly over cooled brownies. Refrigerate or freeze to set frosting.
For the glaze, top:
Step 1: In a double boiler on the stove or in the microwave, melt together 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips and 6 tablespoons butter. Stir and allow to cool for 5 minutes.
Step 2: Spread or drizzle glaze over the frosting layer. Chill well before cutting into 1-inch squares. Brownies are best served chilled and can be frozen for up to 4 months.