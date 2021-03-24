Step 1: Preheat the oven to 300 F.

Step 2: On a rimmed baking sheet, toss together 2 pounds vine-ripened tomatoes (hulled and halved), 1 chopped medium sweet onion, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss until evenly coated. Roast on the middle rack of the oven until the tomatoes and onion are soft but not browned, about 1 hour. Increase the oven temperature to 400 F.

Step 3: Transfer the mixture to a medium saucepan. Add 1 cup dry white wine and cook over medium-high heat until the liquid has reduced by half, stirring frequently to prevent scorching. Add enough water to barely cover the tomatoes, and stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 4: Once the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat to medium or medium-low so that the liquid is barely bubbling; cook, stirring occasionally, until the flavors come together and the mixture begins to thicken, about 20 minutes.

Step 5: While the soup is cooking, make the "grilled cheese" frichi: Wipe clean the baking sheet you used for the tomatoes and onion, then line it with parchment paper or a silicone liner. Divide 4 ounces grated Gruyere cheese into 4 equal portions, and pile each on the sheet, leaving at least 2 inches between them. Roast on the middle rack until flat, lightly golden brown all over and crisp at the edges, about 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes, then use a metal spatula to carefully transfer them to a plate to cool completely.

Step 6: Once the soup has thickened, stir in 1/4 cup fresh herbs (packed cilantro, flat-leaf parsley or basil leaves). Use an immersion (stick) blender to puree the soup until smooth. Increase the heat to medium; cook the soup for 5 minutes more. Taste, and add more salt and pepper as needed.

Step 7: To serve, divide the soup among 4 bowls, and top each portion with a frichi and more of the chopped herbs.