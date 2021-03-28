Crowds line up for the potato salad at 3 G's Gourmet Deli & Restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida. According to owner Bruce Garnett, “You have to eat the potato salad to understand why it’s so good. We’ve been making the same family recipe for 20 years. There are no preservatives, nothing artificial. We make it fresh every day. We sell so much that in season we’ll go through 100 pounds or more some days.” Here's how to make it at home.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.