  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Potato Salad

March 28, 2021
By
An old-fashioned favorite
Creamy Potato Salad recipe - The Daily Meal
Taimy Alvarez/Sun Sentinel

Crowds line up for the potato salad at 3 G's Gourmet Deli & Restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida. According to owner Bruce Garnett, “You have to eat the potato salad to understand why it’s so good. We’ve been making the same family recipe for 20 years. There are no preservatives, nothing artificial. We make it fresh every day. We sell so much that in season we’ll go through 100 pounds or more some days.” Here's how to make it at home.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
30 m
20 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
488
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
The 15 Best Potato Salad Recipes
5 Amazing Sweet Potato Recipes (Slideshow)
Potato Recipes for Cheesy, Mashed and More

Ingredients

  • 6 Pounds red skin potatoes, cubed, skin on
  • 3 Tablespoons white vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons deli mustard
  • 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon salt, plus more for cooking
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated garlic
  • 2 Cups cold mayonnaise
  • 3 stalks celery, finely chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 8 sprigs parsley, leaves picked and chopped

Directions

Step 1: Place 6 pounds cubed red skin potatoes in a large saucepan with enough cold salted water to cover by 1 inch over high heat. Bring to a boil and reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly and transfer potatoes onto a baking sheet, set aside to cool. 

Step 2: Using a large bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons white vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar and 2 tablespoons deli mustard. Gradually drizzle in 3 tablespoons vegetable oil while whisking until emulsified. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated garlic and 2 cups cold mayonnaise and whisk until combined and smooth.

Step 3: Using a rubber spatula, add 3 stalks chopped celery, 1 chopped green bell pepper, 8 sprigs chopped parsley and cooled potatoes to the dressing, folding gently to combine. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

Tags
barbecue
bell pepper
best recipes
celery
mayonnaise
picnic
potato
potato salad
salad
side dish
vinegar
creamy
Creamy Potato Salad
red skin potatoes