Crowds line up for the potato salad at 3 G's Gourmet Deli & Restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida. According to owner Bruce Garnett, “You have to eat the potato salad to understand why it’s so good. We’ve been making the same family recipe for 20 years. There are no preservatives, nothing artificial. We make it fresh every day. We sell so much that in season we’ll go through 100 pounds or more some days.” Here's how to make it at home.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 6 Pounds red skin potatoes, cubed, skin on
- 3 Tablespoons white vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 2 Tablespoons deli mustard
- 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 Teaspoon salt, plus more for cooking
- 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated garlic
- 2 Cups cold mayonnaise
- 3 stalks celery, finely chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
- 8 sprigs parsley, leaves picked and chopped
Directions
Step 1: Place 6 pounds cubed red skin potatoes in a large saucepan with enough cold salted water to cover by 1 inch over high heat. Bring to a boil and reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender when pierced with a paring knife, about 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly and transfer potatoes onto a baking sheet, set aside to cool.
Step 2: Using a large bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons white vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar and 2 tablespoons deli mustard. Gradually drizzle in 3 tablespoons vegetable oil while whisking until emulsified. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated garlic and 2 cups cold mayonnaise and whisk until combined and smooth.
Step 3: Using a rubber spatula, add 3 stalks chopped celery, 1 chopped green bell pepper, 8 sprigs chopped parsley and cooled potatoes to the dressing, folding gently to combine. Cover and refrigerate until needed.