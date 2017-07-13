  1. Home
The Best Mac and Cheese Ever
Try this easy and oh so creamy Mac and Cheese
Jul 13, 2017 | 3:24 pm
Mac & Cheese

This macaroni and cheese recipe comes together quickly and easily. It's creamy and packed full of cheese, you wont be disappointed!

6
Servings
791
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 5 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 Pound elbow macaroni
  • 6 Cups whole milk
  • 2 Cups Gruyere cheese
  • 1 1/2 Cup Cheddar cheese
  • 1 Cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • Extra cheese for garnish

Directions

Cook the pasta according to the package directions.

In a pan melt the butter over medium heat.

Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes (do not let it darken). Still stirring, slowly add the milk. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce slightly thickens, 6 to 8 minutes.

Add the Gruyère, Cheddar, Parmesan, and salt and cook just until the cheeses melt.

Mix in the pasta.

Serve with extra cheese grated on top

 

To take this mac and cheese to the next level, place it in an overn proof dish before you add the extra grated cheese on top and then place it under the broiler for a few minutes to develop a delicious, cheesey crust.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
41g
59%
Sugar
32g
36%
Saturated Fat
23g
96%
Cholesterol
132mg
44%
Carbohydrate, by difference
61g
47%
Protein
44g
96%
Vitamin A, RAE
385µg
55%
Vitamin B-12
3µg
100%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
5mg
7%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
5µg
6%
Calcium, Ca
1419mg
100%
Choline, total
58mg
14%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
17µg
4%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
75mg
23%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
1155mg
100%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
36µg
65%
Sodium, Na
1635mg
100%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
3µg
20%
Water
230g
9%
Zinc, Zn
6mg
75%
