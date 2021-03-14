March 14, 2021
This creamy garlic dressing is delicious on salads, but you can also use it for so much more in the kitchen. Try it on spread on a fried chicken sandwich, or wrapped in pita bread with grilled steak or gyros.
This recipe is by Matthew Masiunas and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 whole bulb garlic, minced
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 8 Ounces sour cream
- 1 Cup olive oil
- 3/4 Cups red wine vinegar
- 1 quart mayonnaise
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon pepper
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- Milk, to thin (optional)
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, whip together 1 whole bulb minced garlic, 8 ounces softened cream cheese and 8 ounces sour cream.
Step 2: Add 1 cup olive oil and 3/4 cup red wine vinegar. Whip.
Step 3: Fold in 1 quart mayonnaise, then add 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon pepper, 1 tablespoon sugar and 2 tablespoons lemon juice. If final mixture is too thick, add a little milk. Keep refrigerated. Will last for several months.