4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Garlic Dressing

March 14, 2021
This easy, versatile dressing is a must-try
New Africa/Shutterstock

This creamy garlic dressing is delicious on salads, but you can also use it for so much more in the kitchen. Try it on spread on a fried chicken sandwich, or wrapped in pita bread with grilled steak or gyros.

This recipe is by Matthew Masiunas and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
24
Servings
404
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 whole bulb garlic, minced
  • 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 8 Ounces sour cream
  • 1 Cup olive oil
  • 3/4 Cups red wine vinegar
  • 1 quart mayonnaise
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1 Tablespoon pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • Milk, to thin (optional)

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, whip together 1 whole bulb minced garlic, 8 ounces softened cream cheese and 8 ounces sour cream.

Step 2: Add 1 cup olive oil and 3/4 cup red wine vinegar. Whip.

Step 3: Fold in 1 quart mayonnaise, then add 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon pepper, 1 tablespoon sugar and 2 tablespoons lemon juice. If final mixture is too thick, add a little milk. Keep refrigerated. Will last for several months.

