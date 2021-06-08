Making a flavorful but delicate seafood soup couldn't be easier. Margaret Schirmacher of Whitehall, Pennsylvania won first place in the Allentown Fair "Cooking With Wine Seafood Soup Contest" for this decadent bisque, which showcases fresh crab and clams.
This recipe was originally published in The Morning Call.
Ingredients
- 6 Tablespoons butter
- 9 Tablespoons flour
- 14 Ounces chicken broth
- 4 Cups half and half
- 3/4 Cups white wine, such as Clover Hill Vignoles Wine
- 3 Tablespoons chopped parsley
- 3/4 Pounds lump crabmeat
- 6 Ounces chopped clams
- 2 Tablespoons shredded carrots
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a large saucepan, melt 6 tablespoons butter. Blend in 9 tablespoons flour. Stir in 14 ounces chicken broth. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture begins to thicken.
Step 2: Add 4 cups half and half, 3/4 cup white wine, 3 tablespoons chopped parsley, 3/4 pound lump crabmeat, 6 ounces chopped clams, 2 tablespoons shredded carrot and 1 1/2 tablespoons Old Bay seasoning. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.
Step 3: Heat to serving temperature. Do not boil soup.