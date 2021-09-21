For this healthy, warming soup, use root vegetables of your choice: butternut squash, sweet potato, carrots, kohlrabi, zucchini, turnip, rutabaga, celeriac, or any other vegetable available at your local grocery. No need to fret over exact vegetables or exact amounts.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- Root vegetables of your choice (use any amount)
- 6 quarts water
- 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 Teaspoon ginger
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 Tablespoons sea salt or to taste
- 2 stalks scallions
Directions
Step 1: Peel and cut root vegetables into chunks.
Step 2: To a large pot, add 6 quarts of water (add more or less according to amount of vegetables used). Add vegetables to pot.
Step 3: Add 1/2 teaspoon cumin, 1/4 teaspoon ginger, 2 cloves garlic and 2 tablespoons sea salt to taste.
Step 4: Cook until all vegetables are tender.
Step 5: With a hand blender, blend all the vegetables to obtain a creamy consistency. Decorate with 2 stalks sliced scallions. Serve with homemade croutons, herbs, or toasted nuts or seeds.