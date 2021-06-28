Cream of crab soup is a popular menu item at restaurants all around the Chesapeake Bay region and is as ubiquitous in Maryland as clam chowder is along the coast of New England. Recipes for the soup are plentiful, but the best versions are the simple, straightforward ones that allow the sweet and succulent meat from local blue crabs to shine.
This recipe is from the "Hunt To Harbor" cookbook, published by the Junior League of Baltimore, and is credited to the Tidewater Inn in Easton, Maryland. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 medium onion, minced
- 3 Tablespoons butter
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 1 pint clam juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon Old Bay seasoning (or more, to taste)
- Freshly ground black pepper and salt, to taste
- 1/2 Cup dry white wine
- 1 pint half-and-half or cream
- 1 Pound crab meat
Directions
Step 1: In a large pan, saute 1 medium minced onion in 3 tablespoons butter until very soft. Stir in 3 tablespoons flour and gradually whisk in 1 pint clam juice.
Step 2: Add 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste, 1/2 cup dry white wine and 1 pint half-and-half (or cream).
Step 3: Simmer until flour is cooked and soup thickens, about 15 minutes. Gently add 1 pound crab meat and heat. Do not boil.