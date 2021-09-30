  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cream Cheese Frosting

September 30, 2021
Take your cupcakes to the next level
Cream Cheese Frosting recipe - The Daily Meal
NicolasMcComber/E+/Getty Images

This is a recipe you'll really get mileage from. Spread this delicious frosting between layers of red velvet or spice cake, smooth it over warm cinnamon rolls, or use it as a decadent dip for sliced apples and strawberries.

This recipe was originally published in the Hartford Courant.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
160
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Makes enough frosting for tops of two 8-inch cake layers.

Ingredients

  • 1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon milk
  • 2 1/2 Cups sifted confectioner's sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, blend 1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese with 1 tablespoon milk.

Step 2: Gradually add 2 1/2 cups sifted confectioner's sugar; blend well. Mix in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.

