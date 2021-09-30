September 30, 2021
NicolasMcComber/E+/Getty Images
This is a recipe you'll really get mileage from. Spread this delicious frosting between layers of red velvet or spice cake, smooth it over warm cinnamon rolls, or use it as a decadent dip for sliced apples and strawberries.
This recipe was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Notes
Makes enough frosting for tops of two 8-inch cake layers.
Ingredients
- 1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese
- 1 Tablespoon milk
- 2 1/2 Cups sifted confectioner's sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, blend 1 (3-ounce) package cream cheese with 1 tablespoon milk.
Step 2: Gradually add 2 1/2 cups sifted confectioner's sugar; blend well. Mix in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.