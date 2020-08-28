In a medium saucepan combine cranberries, sugar, orange zest and juice. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook until cranberries burst, about 8 minutes.

Strain cranberry mixture through a sieve over a medium saucepan, pressing on berries to extract all the juice and pulp. Discard anything left in the sieve. Stir butter and eggs into cranberry puree. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium-low heat until mixture is steaming and thickened (about 170℉), then scrape into crust.

Bake tart for 10 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.