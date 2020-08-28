  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Cranberry Curd Tart

August 28, 2020 | 2:06pm
Berry delicious!
cranberry curd tart
Courtesy of In The Raw

This tart has a buttery gingersnap crust filled with a bright and sweet cranberry curd. The sugar cranberry garnish is a delicious topping that looks fancy, but is actually very simple.

Recipe courtesy of In The Raw.

Ready in
65 m
40 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
611
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the crust

  • 1 1/2 Cup gingersnap cookie crumbs
  • 1/2 Cup Sugar In The Raw®
  • 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 4 Tablespoons butter, melted

For the cranberry curd

  • 12 Ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1 Cup Sugar In The Raw®
  • Finely grated zest of 1 orange
  • 1/2 Cup fresh orange juice (from about 2 large oranges)
  • 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 3 large eggs, beaten

To serve

  • 3/4 Cups Sugar In The Raw®, divided
  • 1/2 Cup fresh or frozen cranberries
  • Thin strips of orange zest

Directions

For the crust

Preheat oven to 350℉. Spray a 9” two-piece tart pan with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl stir together cookie crumbs, sugar, salt, and butter. Press mixture evenly in bottom and up sides of tart pan. Bake until set, about 15 minutes.

For the cranberry curd

In a medium saucepan combine cranberries, sugar, orange zest and juice. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook until cranberries burst, about 8 minutes.

Strain cranberry mixture through a sieve over a medium saucepan, pressing on berries to extract all the juice and pulp. Discard anything left in the sieve. Stir butter and eggs into cranberry puree. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium-low heat until mixture is steaming and thickened (about 170℉), then scrape into crust.

Bake tart for 10 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.

To serve

In a small saucepan combine ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water. Bring to a simmer, then take off heat, add cranberries, and let steep 10 minutes. Strain cranberries and transfer them to a rack to dry for 10 minutes.

In a food processor pulse remaining ¼ cup sugar until finely ground. Roll cranberries in sugar to coat and place back on rack to dry for 10 more minutes.

Before serving, garnish tart with cranberries and orange zest.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving611
Total Fat25g39%
Sugar76gN/A
Saturated11g57%
Cholesterol108mg36%
Protein5g10%
Carbs96g32%
Vitamin A156µg17%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.6%
Vitamin C23mg26%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.3%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus96mg14%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium216mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14.9%
Sodium327mg14%
Sugars, added56gN/A
Trans0.6gN/A
Water89gN/A
Zinc0.9mg7.8%
