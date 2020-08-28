This tart has a buttery gingersnap crust filled with a bright and sweet cranberry curd. The sugar cranberry garnish is a delicious topping that looks fancy, but is actually very simple.
Recipe courtesy of In The Raw.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 1 1/2 Cup gingersnap cookie crumbs
- 1/2 Cup Sugar In The Raw®
- 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
- 4 Tablespoons butter, melted
For the cranberry curd
- 12 Ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 Cup Sugar In The Raw®
- Finely grated zest of 1 orange
- 1/2 Cup fresh orange juice (from about 2 large oranges)
- 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 3 large eggs, beaten
To serve
- 3/4 Cups Sugar In The Raw®, divided
- 1/2 Cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- Thin strips of orange zest
Directions
For the crust
Preheat oven to 350℉. Spray a 9” two-piece tart pan with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl stir together cookie crumbs, sugar, salt, and butter. Press mixture evenly in bottom and up sides of tart pan. Bake until set, about 15 minutes.
For the cranberry curd
In a medium saucepan combine cranberries, sugar, orange zest and juice. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook until cranberries burst, about 8 minutes.
Strain cranberry mixture through a sieve over a medium saucepan, pressing on berries to extract all the juice and pulp. Discard anything left in the sieve. Stir butter and eggs into cranberry puree. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium-low heat until mixture is steaming and thickened (about 170℉), then scrape into crust.
Bake tart for 10 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.
To serve
In a small saucepan combine ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water. Bring to a simmer, then take off heat, add cranberries, and let steep 10 minutes. Strain cranberries and transfer them to a rack to dry for 10 minutes.
In a food processor pulse remaining ¼ cup sugar until finely ground. Roll cranberries in sugar to coat and place back on rack to dry for 10 more minutes.
Before serving, garnish tart with cranberries and orange zest.