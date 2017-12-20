Cranberry and Cayenne Turkey Salad

If you’re roasting a whole turkey, chances are you’re going to have a LOT of leftovers. This simple and crave-worthy appetizer is the perfect use for that extra poultry.
This recipe is courtesy of Keebler and Damaris Phillips.
In a large bowl, whisk together mayo, mustard, cayenne, and lemon juice until smooth.
Mix in turkey, parsley, celery, green onions, and cranberries. Season with salt and pepper.
Let sit for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to marry.
To serve, top each cracker with turkey salad.