Cranberry and Cayenne Turkey Salad
This turkey salad is the perfect holiday appetizer
Dec 20, 2017 | 1:13 pm
By

Turkey salad.png

Turkey Salad
The Daily Meal

If you’re roasting a whole turkey, chances are you’re going to have a LOT of leftovers. This simple and crave-worthy appetizer is the perfect use for that extra poultry.

This recipe is courtesy of Keebler and Damaris Phillips.

32
Servings
62
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2/3 Cups mayonnaise
  • 1/2 Cup whole-grain mustard
  • 1/4 – 1/2 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 3 1/2 Cups cold turkey, diced
  • 1/4 Cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 3 stalks celery
  • 3 green onions, sliced
  • 1/2 Cup dried cranberries
  • 32 crackers, preferably Toasteds Buttercrisp crackers
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together mayo, mustard, cayenne, and lemon juice until smooth.

Mix in turkey, parsley, celery, green onions, and cranberries. Season with salt and pepper.

Let sit for 30 minutes to allow the flavors to marry.

To serve, top each cracker with turkey salad.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
16mg
5%
Carbohydrate, by difference
5g
4%
Protein
6g
13%
Vitamin A, RAE
7µg
1%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
26µg
29%
Calcium, Ca
58mg
6%
Choline, total
3mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
6µg
2%
Magnesium, Mg
4mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
14mg
2%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
150mg
10%
Water
5g
0%
Have a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.

Leftover Shopping Tip

Try to create a balanced meal when shopping: look for a starch, a protein, and some greens.

Leftover Cooking Tip

When preparing appetizers try to avoid repetition of similar foods and flavors - aim for variety in textures, colors, and cooking methods.

