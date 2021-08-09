Step 1: In a pan, using butter or oil spray, saute 2 chopped celery ribs, 1 chopped bell pepper and 1 chopped onion until soft. Set aside.

Step 2: In a separate pot, combine 6 cups evaporated milk and 3 cups chicken or shrimp stock. Bring to a simmer, almost to the boiling point, stirring often.

Step 3: Add the reserved vegetables and 2 to 3 tablespoons of flour paste. (Note: flour paste is made from 1 part flour to 2 parts cold water or stock mixed together.) Cook mixture until slightly thickened.

Step 4: Add salt to taste and a few drops of yellow food coloring, if using. Stir in 1 tablespoon chopped pimento. Add 1/4 cup sherry and stir well. Remove the pot from the heat and let mixture cool to set somewhat.

Step 5: Preheat oven to 325 F.

Step 6: Divide 1 pound claw crab meat as desired into individual dishes or ramekins, about 6 to 8 ounces in size. Pour milk mixture over crab. Top with grated sharp cheddar cheese and pimento strips for garnish.

Step 7: Bake until slightly bubbly and cheese is melted and just beginning to brown, about 15 minutes.