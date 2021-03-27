Barbara Hitchings from Annapolis has fond memories of going to the Peter Pan Inn in Urbana, Maryland as a child. She sent in a recipe she says she has had for years for Peter Pan corn fritters. She cannot recall where she got the recipe, but she says these fritters come very close to the hush puppies she remembers from the inn. These little gems, crunchy on the outside and soft and pillowy on the inside, are absolutely delicious.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.