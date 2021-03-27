Barbara Hitchings from Annapolis has fond memories of going to the Peter Pan Inn in Urbana, Maryland as a child. She sent in a recipe she says she has had for years for Peter Pan corn fritters. She cannot recall where she got the recipe, but she says these fritters come very close to the hush puppies she remembers from the inn. These little gems, crunchy on the outside and soft and pillowy on the inside, are absolutely delicious.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 1 Cup whole corn kernels, drained
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Powdered sugar (optional)
Directions
Step 1: In a large bowl, sift together 1 1/4 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder.
Step 2: To the dry ingredients, add 1 beaten egg, 1/2 cup milk and 1 cup drained whole corn kernels. Mix well but take care not to overmix.
Step 3: Drop by spoonfuls into hot oil and fry until golden brown.
Step 4: Drain on paper towels and dust with powdered sugar if desired.