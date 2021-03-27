  1. Home
5
1 rating

Corn Fritters

March 27, 2021 | 3:36pm
By
For added goodness, use fresh corn off the cob
Corn Fritters recipe - The Daily Meal
sal61/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Barbara Hitchings from Annapolis has fond memories of going to the Peter Pan Inn in Urbana, Maryland as a child. She sent in a recipe she says she has had for years for Peter Pan corn fritters. She cannot recall where she got the recipe, but she says these fritters come very close to the hush puppies she remembers from the inn. These little gems, crunchy on the outside and soft and pillowy on the inside, are absolutely delicious.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
9
Servings
194
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 3 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/2 Cup milk
  • 1 Cup whole corn kernels, drained
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Powdered sugar (optional)

Directions

Step 1: In a large bowl, sift together 1 1/4 cups flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder.

Step 2: To the dry ingredients, add 1 beaten egg, 1/2 cup milk and 1 cup drained whole corn kernels. Mix well but take care not to overmix.

Step 3: Drop by spoonfuls into hot oil and fry until golden brown.

Step 4: Drain on paper towels and dust with powdered sugar if desired.

