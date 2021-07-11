  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Corn Pudding

July 11, 2021 | 4:00pm
It takes longer to preheat the oven than to put this casserole together
Corn Pudding recipe - The Daily Meal
Liudmyla Chuhunova/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This sweet, Southern-style side dish would be a welcome addition to any family gathering or holiday feast. To add some kick, reduce the sugar and mix in a small can of diced jalapeño peppers.

This recipe by Ella Mae Helmick is from the Dundalk, Maryland Centennial Cookbook 1895-1995. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
50 m
5 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
228
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
7 Perfect Corn Fritter Recipes You Need to Master
10 Best Ways to Cook Fresh Corn Recipes
Bourbon, Caramel Apple, and Other Irresistible Bread Pudding Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 (14 3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn
  • 1 Cup milk
  • 1/4 Cup sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 eggs, well beaten
  • 2 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
  • 1/2 Cup flour

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter a two-quart casserole dish.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can drained whole kernel corn, 1 (14 3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn, 1 cup milk, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, 2 well-beaten eggs, 2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine and 1/2 cup flour.

Step 3: Mix ingredients together gently. Pour into buttered casserole dish and bake for 45 minutes or until set.

Tags
best recipes
canned
corn
Creamed Corn
family gatherings
holidays
side dish
southern
Southern cooking
southern food
canned vegetables
corn pudding
canned corn