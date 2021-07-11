It takes longer to preheat the oven than to put this casserole together

This sweet, Southern-style side dish would be a welcome addition to any family gathering or holiday feast. To add some kick, reduce the sugar and mix in a small can of diced jalapeño peppers.

This recipe by Ella Mae Helmick is from the Dundalk, Maryland Centennial Cookbook 1895-1995. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.