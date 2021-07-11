This sweet, Southern-style side dish would be a welcome addition to any family gathering or holiday feast. To add some kick, reduce the sugar and mix in a small can of diced jalapeño peppers.
This recipe by Ella Mae Helmick is from the Dundalk, Maryland Centennial Cookbook 1895-1995. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 (14 3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn
- 1 Cup milk
- 1/4 Cup sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla
- 2 eggs, well beaten
- 2 Tablespoons butter or margarine, melted
- 1/2 Cup flour
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter a two-quart casserole dish.
Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 1 (15-ounce) can drained whole kernel corn, 1 (14 3/4-ounce) can cream-style corn, 1 cup milk, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, 2 well-beaten eggs, 2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine and 1/2 cup flour.
Step 3: Mix ingredients together gently. Pour into buttered casserole dish and bake for 45 minutes or until set.