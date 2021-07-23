Seasoned breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese top off this classic French preparation of baked sea scallops, mushrooms, white wine and cream.
This recipe is from Le Coq au Vin in Orlando, Florida, and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- Oil for sautéing
- 2 Teaspoons chopped garlic
- 1/2 Teaspoon thyme
- 1/2 Teaspoon tarragon
- 12 Ounces white button mushrooms, washed and sliced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/3 Cup dry white wine
- 48 medium fresh sea scallops
- 2 Cups heavy cream
- 1 stick butter
- Herb-infused oil
- Seasoned bread crumbs
- Thinly shaved Parmesan cheese
Directions
Step 1: In a sauté pan, heat oil. Add 2 teaspoons chopped garlic, 1/2 teaspoon thyme and 1/2 teaspoon tarragon. Next, add 12 ounces white button mushrooms (washed and sliced) and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 2: Deglaze the pan with 1/3 cup white wine. Add 48 medium fresh sea scallops and cook until opaque.
Step 3: With a colander positioned over a metal bowl (to catch the pan juices), drain the scallop mixture. Divide scallop mixture evenly among eight shell-shaped, ovenproof serving dishes. Set aside.
Step 4: Pour the drained pan juices back into the sauté pan. Add 2 cups heavy cream and 1 stick of butter and cook, stirring, until the mixture thickens.
Step 5: Pour mixture over scallops in serving dishes. Drizzle with herb-infused oil. Sprinkle each serving with seasoned bread crumbs and thinly shaved Parmesan cheese. Broil until tops are golden and serve.