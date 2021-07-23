Step 1: In a sauté pan, heat oil. Add 2 teaspoons chopped garlic, 1/2 teaspoon thyme and 1/2 teaspoon tarragon. Next, add 12 ounces white button mushrooms (washed and sliced) and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2: Deglaze the pan with 1/3 cup white wine. Add 48 medium fresh sea scallops and cook until opaque.

Step 3: With a colander positioned over a metal bowl (to catch the pan juices), drain the scallop mixture. Divide scallop mixture evenly among eight shell-shaped, ovenproof serving dishes. Set aside.

Step 4: Pour the drained pan juices back into the sauté pan. Add 2 cups heavy cream and 1 stick of butter and cook, stirring, until the mixture thickens.

Step 5: Pour mixture over scallops in serving dishes. Drizzle with herb-infused oil. Sprinkle each serving with seasoned bread crumbs and thinly shaved Parmesan cheese. Broil until tops are golden and serve.