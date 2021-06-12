  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Copycat Red Lobster Tartar Sauce

June 12, 2021 | 10:19pm
Using Miracle Whip instead of mayo is key
Copycat Red Lobster Tartar Sauce recipe - The Daily Meal
LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images

Companies as large as Red Lobster tend to be very tight-lipped when it comes to “trade secrets.” This recipe comes pretty darn close to replicating the real thing, according to reviews. It starts with a base of Miracle Whip, instead of mayo. This creates a sweeter flavor profile, which is right on track with the taste of Red Lobster's famous tartar sauce.

This recipe is by Ron Douglas, author of the “America’s Most Wanted Recipes” series (Atria Books, 2009), and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
105
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons finely chopped sweet white onion
  • 3 Teaspoons minced carrot
  • 1/3 Cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
  • 2/3 Cups sour cream
  • 1/4 Cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine 3 tablespoons finely chopped sweet white onion, 3 teaspoons minced carrot, 1/3 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing, 2/3 cup sour cream,  1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar, 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 2: Whisk well to combine. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours to allow flavors to meld. Makes 1 cup.

