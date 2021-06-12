Companies as large as Red Lobster tend to be very tight-lipped when it comes to “trade secrets.” This recipe comes pretty darn close to replicating the real thing, according to reviews. It starts with a base of Miracle Whip, instead of mayo. This creates a sweeter flavor profile, which is right on track with the taste of Red Lobster's famous tartar sauce.

This recipe is by Ron Douglas, author of the “America’s Most Wanted Recipes” series (Atria Books, 2009), and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.