Italian-American hot spot Carbone in New York is one of Jason Goldstein's favorite restaurants. It can be hard to get a reservation to chow down on their popular spicy rigatoni vodka, so he decided to replicate it at home using everyday pantry staples. He uses penne in his version but you can use rigatoni as Carbone does, or any other tube-shaped pasta.
Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound penne, rigatoni, or ziti
- 6 Ounces tomato paste
- 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Cups cream
- 3 garlic cloves, sliced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2-3 Teaspoons red pepper flakes
Directions
Cook pasta to al dente. Drain and set aside.
Heat tomato paste in oil on medium heat. Cook and stir for about 2 minutes. Add red pepper flakes and garlic to the oil and cook for 30 seconds until garlic is light golden and red pepper flakes are slightly toasted.
Add cream and whisk to combine until pink in color. Cook on medium low for 2 minutes to thicken.
Add pasta, mix and enjoy.