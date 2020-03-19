  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Copycat Carbone Spicy Rigatoni Vodka

March 19, 2020 | 2:03pm
By
No reservation? No problem. Just make it at home in 20 minutes!
Copycat Carbone Spicy Rigatoni Vodka
Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

Italian-American hot spot Carbone in New York is one of Jason Goldstein's favorite restaurants. It can be hard to get a reservation to chow down on their popular spicy rigatoni vodka, so he decided to replicate it at home using everyday pantry staples. He uses penne in his version but you can use rigatoni as Carbone does, or any other tube-shaped pasta. 

Recipe courtesy of Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy.

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
963
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound penne, rigatoni, or ziti
  • 6 Ounces tomato paste
  • 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Cups cream
  • 3 garlic cloves, sliced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2-3 Teaspoons red pepper flakes

Directions

Cook pasta to al dente. Drain and set aside. 

Heat tomato paste in oil on medium heat. Cook and stir for about 2 minutes. Add red pepper flakes and garlic to the oil and cook for 30 seconds until garlic is light golden and red pepper flakes are slightly toasted.

Add cream and whisk to combine until pink in color. Cook on medium low for 2 minutes to thicken.

Add pasta, mix and enjoy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving963
Total Fat56g86%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated29g100%
Cholesterol163mg54%
Protein19g39%
Carbs98g33%
Vitamin A528µg59%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.9%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.5%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin D32IU100%
Vitamin E5mg31%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium125mg12%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium89mg21%
Monounsaturated20gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus329mg47%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium803mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.1%
Sodium671mg28%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.3%
Water113gN/A
Zinc2mg20%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Carbone
italian food
spicy rigatoni vodka
vodka sauce
spicy cream sauce