Cook pasta to al dente. Drain and set aside.

Heat tomato paste in oil on medium heat. Cook and stir for about 2 minutes. Add red pepper flakes and garlic to the oil and cook for 30 seconds until garlic is light golden and red pepper flakes are slightly toasted.

Add cream and whisk to combine until pink in color. Cook on medium low for 2 minutes to thicken.

Add pasta, mix and enjoy.