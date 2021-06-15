Coney dog sauce is a popular hot dog topping that was served at drive-ins like A&W across the country during the 1950s and 1960s. This sauce makes for great football food and is ideal to take tailgating because the sauce can be made in advance and reheated or kept warm in a slow cooker. This recipe makes a large quantity of sauce, and if you run out of hot dogs, it makes for a very tasty, albeit beanless, bowl of chili.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds ground chuck, fine grind
- 2 large onions, finely diced
- 4 Teaspoons chili powder
- 4 pinches of red pepper flakes (or more to taste)
- 2 Tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin (optional)
- 24 to 32 ounces tomato sauce
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a saucepan, saute 2 pounds finely ground chuck with 2 large finely diced onions.
Step 2: Once the meat has browned, add 4 teaspoons chili powder, 4 pinches of red pepper flakes (or more to taste), 2 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard, 1 teaspoon ground cumin (optional), 24 to 32 ounces tomato sauce and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 3: Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally until the sauce thickens, about 30 to 40 minutes. May be served immediately or kept warm in a slow cooker until ready to serve.
Step 4: Serve sauce over hot dogs, "Coney Island-style." Top with shredded cheese and onions, if desired.