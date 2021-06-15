Coney dog sauce is a popular hot dog topping that was served at drive-ins like A&W across the country during the 1950s and 1960s. This sauce makes for great football food and is ideal to take tailgating because the sauce can be made in advance and reheated or kept warm in a slow cooker. This recipe makes a large quantity of sauce, and if you run out of hot dogs, it makes for a very tasty, albeit beanless, bowl of chili.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.