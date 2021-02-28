This classic Irish side dish should satisfy any craving this St. Patrick's Day. Have fresh kale on hand? Substitute it for the cabbage for an extra dose of green.
This recipe is by David Venable and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 thick-cut bacon slices, diced
- 1 Pound cabbage, cored and chopped
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces
- 1 Tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 1/4 Cup milk
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, sauté 4 thick-cut diced bacon slices until crisp.
Step 2: Remove the bacon pieces and set aside. To the rendered fat in the pan, add 1 pound chopped cabbage and 1 large diced onion. Cover the pan and sauté on low heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Stir frequently.
Step 3: In the meantime, to a 5-quart stockpot, add 2 1/2 pounds peeled and chopped Yukon gold potatoes. Cover the potatoes with water and add 1 tablespoon of salt. Simmer until tender, about 20 minutes.
Step 4: When the potatoes are done, drain and place them into the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the cooked bacon, the finished cabbage and onion mixture, 4 tablespoons butter, 1 cup heavy cream, 1/4 cup milk, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Mix on low speed until mashed.