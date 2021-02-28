Step 1: In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, sauté 4 thick-cut diced bacon slices until crisp.

Step 2: Remove the bacon pieces and set aside. To the rendered fat in the pan, add 1 pound chopped cabbage and 1 large diced onion. Cover the pan and sauté on low heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Stir frequently.

Step 3: In the meantime, to a 5-quart stockpot, add 2 1/2 pounds peeled and chopped Yukon gold potatoes. Cover the potatoes with water and add 1 tablespoon of salt. Simmer until tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 4: When the potatoes are done, drain and place them into the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the cooked bacon, the finished cabbage and onion mixture, 4 tablespoons butter, 1 cup heavy cream, 1/4 cup milk, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Mix on low speed until mashed.