This creamy, dreamy dessert is a cinch to make and will have everyone asking for seconds. David Gibson of Allentown, Pennsylvania won first place in the Allentown Fair Bisquick contest for this coconut pineapple dream pie, which can be sliced up like dessert bars.
This recipe was originally published in The Morning Call.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup Original Bisquick
- 2 Cups shredded coconut
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 8 eggs
- 4 Cups whole milk
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1 Tablespoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained
- 1/2 Cup slivered almonds (use as much as you like)
- 1 (15-ounce) can dark sweet cherries, drained
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 4.8-quart glass bakeware dish (15-by-10-by-2-inch) with baking spray.
Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, combine 1 cup Original Bisquick, 2 cups shredded coconut and 1 1/2 cups sugar. Stir together with a wooden spoon.
Step 3: In a medium bowl, beat 8 eggs. Set aside.
Step 4: To the bowl of dry ingredients, add 4 cups whole milk, 1/2 cup melted unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract, the beaten eggs and 1 (20-ounce) can drained crushed pineapple. Mix together with a hand mixer.
Step 5: Pour beaten mix into glass bakeware dish. Add 1 (15-ounce) can drained dark sweet cherries, and push down until top is even with surface of mix. Add 1/2 cup slivered almonds on top, pushing down into the batter slightly to prevent them from burning.
Step 6: Bake for 60 to 65 minutes. Cool on rack. Cover and refrigerate.