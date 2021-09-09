Step 1: In a small saucepan, heat 1 can (13.5 ounces) unsweetened coconut milk, 1 cup whipping cream and 1/2 cup granulated sugar just long enough to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat; add a generous pinch of salt. Refrigerate until cold.

Step 2: In a blender, puree 2 large ripe mangos (or 1 1/2 to 2 cups fresh or frozen mango pulp). Add the milk mixture; blend smooth. Chill base until very cold before making ice cream; it can be refrigerated up to 1 day.

Step 3: Freeze the cold base in an ice-cream-maker according to manufacturer's directions. Remove from the maker; transfer to a covered, freezer container. Freeze 20 minutes or up to a couple of days.

Step 4: Serve in small scoops, garnished with chopped roasted peanuts, toasted coconut shreds or diced fresh mango.