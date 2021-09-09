  1. Home
Coconut Mango Ice Cream

September 9, 2021
I scream, you scream
Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune

Sure, ice cream is refreshing in the summer. But we also crave it in the spring, autumn and winter—it truly is the ultimate year-round dessert. Make this creamy, fruity treat whenever you get the hankering for a little frozen sunshine.

This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Notes

Substitute 2 large bananas for the mangos for a banana-coconut variation. Light coconut milk can be used; the mixture will be a little less creamy.

Ingredients

  • 1 can (13.5 ounces) unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1 Cup whipping cream
  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • Generous pinch salt
  • 2 large ripe mangos (or 1 1/2 to 2 cups fresh or frozen mango pulp)
  • Garnishes: Chopped roasted peanuts, toasted coconut shreds, diced fresh mango

Directions

Step 1: In a small saucepan, heat 1 can (13.5 ounces) unsweetened coconut milk, 1 cup whipping cream and 1/2 cup granulated sugar just long enough to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat; add a generous pinch of salt. Refrigerate until cold.

Step 2: In a blender, puree 2 large ripe mangos (or 1 1/2 to 2 cups fresh or frozen mango pulp). Add the milk mixture; blend smooth. Chill base until very cold before making ice cream; it can be refrigerated up to 1 day.

Step 3: Freeze the cold base in an ice-cream-maker according to manufacturer's directions. Remove from the maker; transfer to a covered, freezer container. Freeze 20 minutes or up to a couple of days.

Step 4: Serve in small scoops, garnished with chopped roasted peanuts, toasted coconut shreds or diced fresh mango.

