May 1, 2021
Roxiller/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Forget saketinis—there’s another fruit and sake combination you should consider: sake sangria. This cocktail is easy to prepare and perfect for the summer season.
This recipe is from Benihana restaurant and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Ounce sake
- 3 Ounces Beaujolais wine
- 1 Ounce plum wine
- 1/4 Ounce grenadine syrup
- 1 1/2 Ounce orange juice, plus juice from 2 orange wedges
- Lime and apple wedges for garnish
Directions
Step 1: In a cool, tall cocktail shaker, mix 1 ounce sake, 3 ounces Beaujolais wine, 1 ounce plum wine, 1/4 ounce grenadine syrup and 1 1/2 ounces orange juice.
Step 2: Squeeze 2 orange wedges into mix and drop them into shaker. Add an apple wedge.
Step 3: Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
Step 4: Pour mixture into a glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.