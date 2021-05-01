  1. Home
Sake Sangria

May 1, 2021
Sake and plum wine give new life to red sangria
Sake Sangria recipe - The Daily Meal
Forget saketinis—there’s another fruit and sake combination you should consider: sake sangria. This cocktail is easy to prepare and perfect for the summer season.

This recipe is from Benihana restaurant and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
1
Servings
173
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Ounce sake
  • 3 Ounces Beaujolais wine
  • 1 Ounce plum wine
  • 1/4 Ounce grenadine syrup
  • 1 1/2 Ounce orange juice, plus juice from 2 orange wedges
  • Lime and apple wedges for garnish

Directions

Step 1: In a cool, tall cocktail shaker, mix 1 ounce sake, 3 ounces Beaujolais wine, 1 ounce plum wine, 1/4 ounce grenadine syrup and 1 1/2 ounces orange juice.

Step 2: Squeeze 2 orange wedges into mix and drop them into shaker. Add an apple wedge.

Step 3: Fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds.

Step 4: Pour mixture into a glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

