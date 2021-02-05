Pasta e Fagioli

Step 1: In a pot, bring water to a boil, add 2 cups ditalini and cook, roughly 5-7 minutes. When cooked through, drain and set aside.

Step 2: Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add 4 cloves diced garlic and 1 small diced onion and sauté until golden and fragrant, about 3-5 minutes.

Step 3: Add 4 cups chicken broth, plum tomatoes, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon dried basil, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to breaking up the tomatoes with the back of a spoon.

Step 4: Stir in two cans of drained cannellini beans and heat until warmed through.

Step 5: Place pasta in individual bowls, pour the sauce over and toss thoroughly. Sprinkle with a hint of parmesan and serve.