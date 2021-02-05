Nothing warms the soul better than a bowl of hearty, hot soup. In our homes, that usually means pasta e fagioli. Translating to pasta and beans, this robust dish is ideal for a one-pot dinner, with some crusty bread for dipping. The richness of the plum tomato paired with the weighty cannellini beans makes for a nice base.
Notes
*Note: It's best to leave the macaroni on the side until plating. Otherwise, it will soak up the broth.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups ditalini macaroni
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, diced
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 4 Cups chicken broth (or vegetable broth to make this dish vegetarian)
- 1 16-ounce can Italian plum tomatoes, drained, chopped
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 Teaspoon dried basil
- 1 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 15-ounce cans cannellini beans
Directions
Step 1: In a pot, bring water to a boil, add 2 cups ditalini and cook, roughly 5-7 minutes. When cooked through, drain and set aside.
Step 2: Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add 4 cloves diced garlic and 1 small diced onion and sauté until golden and fragrant, about 3-5 minutes.
Step 3: Add 4 cups chicken broth, plum tomatoes, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon dried basil, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to breaking up the tomatoes with the back of a spoon.
Step 4: Stir in two cans of drained cannellini beans and heat until warmed through.
Step 5: Place pasta in individual bowls, pour the sauce over and toss thoroughly. Sprinkle with a hint of parmesan and serve.