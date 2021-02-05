  1. Home
3.57143
7 ratings

Pasta e Fagioli

February 5, 2021 | 4:22pm
By
A classic Italian soup
Ezume Images/Shutterstock

Nothing warms the soul better than a bowl of hearty, hot soup. In our homes, that usually means pasta e fagioli. Translating to pasta and beans, this robust dish is ideal for a one-pot dinner, with some crusty bread for dipping. The richness of the plum tomato paired with the weighty cannellini beans makes for a nice base. 

Ready in
40 m
15 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
681
Calories Per Serving
Notes

*Note: It's best to leave the macaroni on the side until plating. Otherwise, it will soak up the broth.

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups ditalini macaroni
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, diced
  • 1 small white onion, diced
  • 4 Cups chicken broth (or vegetable broth to make this dish vegetarian)
  • 1 16-ounce can Italian plum tomatoes, drained, chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 Teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 2 15-ounce cans cannellini beans

Directions

Step 1: In a pot, bring water to a boil, add 2 cups ditalini and cook, roughly 5-7 minutes. When cooked through, drain and set aside.

Step 2: Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add 4 cloves diced garlic and 1 small diced onion and sauté until golden and fragrant, about 3-5 minutes.

Step 3: Add 4 cups chicken broth, plum tomatoes, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 teaspoon dried basil, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to breaking up the tomatoes with the back of a spoon.

Step 4: Stir in two cans of drained cannellini beans and heat until warmed through.

Step 5: Place pasta in individual bowls, pour the sauce over and toss thoroughly. Sprinkle with a hint of parmesan and serve.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving681
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol7mg2%
Protein30g60%
Carbs101g34%
Vitamin A53µg6%
Vitamin B60.5mg41.6%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin E4mg30%
Vitamin K32µg27%
Calcium212mg21%
Fiber14g57%
Folate (food)182µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)182µg45%
Iron8mg47%
Magnesium166mg40%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus399mg57%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium1678mg36%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg27.2%
Sodium1523mg63%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg32.9%
Water500gN/A
Zinc4mg34%
Tags
best recipes
macaroni
Soup
soup recipes
soups
vegetarian recipes
plum tomatoes
cannellini beans
Pasta e Fagioli
Italian soup