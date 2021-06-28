  1. Home
5
2 ratings

Steamed Mussels with White Wine and Cream

June 28, 2021 | 11:00am
By
A classic French preparation
Mussels with wine and cream recipe from The Maine Catch restaurant
Courtesy of Brayden Rudert/The Maine Catch

This classic preparation for mussels is so easy yet so elegant. Serve this for a few folks as an appetizer or make it a dinner for one. Warm up some garlic bread to sop up the flavorful broth. — Recipe courtesy Executive Chef Dylan Harrigan of The Maine Catch in Ogunquit, Maine.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
487
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Ounce julienne leeks
  • 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 Pound fresh mussels
  • 1/2 Cup white wine (like Chablis)
  • 1/4 Cup heavy cream
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped parsley
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped basil
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chopped thyme leaves
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

 

 

Step 1: In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Once the oil is warm, add 1 ounce julienne leeks, 1 tablespoon minced garlic and 1 shallots. Let them cook until softened, about 1 minute.

Step 2: Add 1 pound mussels and 1/2 cup white wine and simmer until the mussels open, about 5 minutes.

Step 3: Once the mussels open and the wine has reduced by half, add 1/4 cup heavy cream, 1 teaspoon chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon chopped basil and 1/2 teaspoon chopped thyme. Cook until the sauce makes large glossy bubbles.

Step 4: Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately with plenty of crusty bread.

