Steamed Mussels with White Wine and Cream

Step 1: In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Once the oil is warm, add 1 ounce julienne leeks, 1 tablespoon minced garlic and 1 shallots. Let them cook until softened, about 1 minute.

Step 2: Add 1 pound mussels and 1/2 cup white wine and simmer until the mussels open, about 5 minutes.

Step 3: Once the mussels open and the wine has reduced by half, add 1/4 cup heavy cream, 1 teaspoon chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon chopped basil and 1/2 teaspoon chopped thyme. Cook until the sauce makes large glossy bubbles.

Step 4: Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately with plenty of crusty bread.