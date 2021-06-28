Steamed Mussels with White Wine and Cream

This classic preparation for mussels is so easy yet so elegant. Serve this for a few folks as an appetizer or make it a dinner for one. Warm up some garlic bread to sop up the flavorful broth. — Recipe courtesy Executive Chef Dylan Harrigan of The Maine Catch in Ogunquit, Maine.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Ounce julienne leeks
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 Tablespoon minced shallot
- 1 Pound fresh mussels
- 1/2 Cup white wine (like Chablis)
- 1/4 Cup heavy cream
- 1 Teaspoon chopped parsley
- 1 Teaspoon chopped basil
- 1/2 Teaspoon chopped thyme leaves
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Once the oil is warm, add 1 ounce julienne leeks, 1 tablespoon minced garlic and 1 shallots. Let them cook until softened, about 1 minute.
Step 2: Add 1 pound mussels and 1/2 cup white wine and simmer until the mussels open, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Once the mussels open and the wine has reduced by half, add 1/4 cup heavy cream, 1 teaspoon chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon chopped basil and 1/2 teaspoon chopped thyme. Cook until the sauce makes large glossy bubbles.
Step 4: Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately with plenty of crusty bread.